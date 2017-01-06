Search

Don't mean to be pernikity, sorry pernickity, no pernickety ... but can you spell better than nine year old?

Are you spelling bee A student?

Are you spelling bee A student?

Mississippi you may be able to manage but can you keep up with UK's budding spelling bee A students?

Sunday is red letter day for 20 nine to thirteen-year-old bright sparks, set be pit wits against one another on Sky One's The Big Spell TV launch, hosted by Sue Perkins, Joe Lycett and Moira Stuart. Illustrated by previous UK literate kids' brain-teaser, here's timely test to see if you can correctly spell - without aid of checker - ten words that proved trickiest for clued-up quiz kids.

