Doncaster 'Homeland' exhibition set to launch

An art exhibition exploring local life is set to launch in Doncaster this weekend.
Entitled 'Homeland', the display at Cusworth Hall Museum will showcase artist Andrew Farmer's latest work.
It will feature a series of oil paintings of people in a home setting and of landscapes in and around the town.
The exhibition is open to members of the public from 1pm on Saturday and Andrew will be there to talk about his work from 2pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sheffield Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.