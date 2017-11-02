Doncaster junior football club in search for players

Budding soccer stars of the future are being sought to join a Doncaster junior football club.

Bessacarr FC U12s Greens and U13s Reds are currently on the lookout for players for their current Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League seasons

The clubs plays their home games at Cantley Park with training sessions every week during the season.

Players are welcome along for trials, but must not be registered with any other club. Boys and girls are welcome.

For further details contact Wayne on 07717314885.