Doncaster man faces hair salon burglary charges

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged in connection with two burglaries.

Colin Richardson, aged 30, of Mill House, Moss Road in Askern appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 25, and was remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, December 15.

Richardson was charged in connection with two reported burglaries a The Honey Comb hair salon and Aphrodite Day Spar, both in Carcroft.