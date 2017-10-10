Doncaster mum's fight for justice after case against teens who brutally attacked her son in street is dropped

The mum of a Doncaster man who was left badly beaten and traumatised following a street robbery, says the police have let her son down after the case against the gang of teenage boys believed to have carried out the attack was dropped.

Dad-of-one, Lawrence Vincent, suffered numerous injuries and was left with permanent scarring to his face following the shocking attack that took place near to Surrey Street in Balby between 5pm and 5.30pm on January 28 this year.

Diane and Lawrence pictured together last year

In addition to the beating he received from a group of six boys, believed to be aged between 11 and 17-years-old, Lawrence was also robbed of a gold bracelet worth £1,000 as well as a heavy, gold belcher chain.

Despite a 'lengthy police investigation' into the incident, the Crown Prosecution Service have now decided to drop the case.

Lawrence's mum, Diane Timms, says her family was 'forever changed' by the incident due to the devastating impact it has had on Lawrence's physical and mental health, and says she is determined to get justice for her son.

"South Yorkshire Police have let us down massively. They're supposed to be here to protect you, but they've done the opposite by dropping the case," said Diane, of Balby.

The 51-year-old added: "Those boys are still tormenting Lawrence now, throwing things at the house and all kinds. I'm concerned that if they're not stopped now they'll go on to commit even worse crimes.

"They said they're dropping it due to lack of evidence - but I don't understand how they can say that, they've been given loads of evidence. Some of the boys were even bragging about it on the internet.

"I've lodged an appeal, and if that doesn't work out then we're going to go for a private prosecution - whatever it takes to get justice for Lawrence. That's the only thing that will give us all some closure and a bit of piece of mind.

"Lawrence changed as a person on that night. He's been left physically and mentally scarred by what happened. He's still having victim support now. He's too afraid to go much further than the local shop because of what's happened. He has awful mood swings now. You can go and see him and he'll be really angry, and then the next day he'll be in tears.

"His little boy Reuben, who's only five-years-old has had to be put into a self-confidence class because he's so affected by what happened and he keeps drawing pictures of his dad being dead because that's what he thought had happened to him."

An appeal against the CPS decision to drop the case is due to be heard next month, and in the meantime Diane is trying to raise £10,000 to bring a private prosecution against the six juvenile boys she believes are responsible for attacking her son.

You can donate to the page here.

PC Chris Beaumont said of the case: “A lengthy investigation has been ongoing into the incident and action has been taken to speak to witnesses, gather statements, review forensic evidence and interview six teenager boys in connection to the incident.

“All of this evidence was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service who reviewed the information and made the decision to release the boys with no further action.

“We respect the decision of the CPS and in all instances we will work to gather all of the available evidence and where possible, try to bring offenders before the courts. Our priority remains protecting members of our communities and we always strive to achieve this.”

A spokesman for the CPS said: “After careful consideration of all the evidence presented to us by South Yorkshire Police, we decided that there was insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction in this case. The victim has currently requested that we re-review the case under the Victims’ Right to Review scheme, and as we are currently considering that request, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”