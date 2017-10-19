Doncaster paedophile jailed for raping three-year-old girl

A Doncaster paedophile has been jailed for sexually abusing girls - the youngest of which was only three-years-old.

Perverted Edward Robinson, aged 70, of Skellow, raped, indecently and sexually assaulted three girls.

He was jailed for 14 years for committing what police described as ‘inexcusable and appalling crimes.’

Following the court case, detective constable Richard Dickinson said: “Robinson is a repulsive individual who fully deserves to be in prison for the sickening and vile sexual assaults he committed on three young girls.

“They have shown such bravery and courage coming forward to report his offending, and I want to praise them for their patience and understanding during the investigation.”

Robinson was arrested in May this year after information was passed to detectives in Doncaster’s protecting vulnerable persons unit and an investigation was launched.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent assault against a child under 13, raping a child under 16 and sexually assaulting a child under 13.

But police said he only admitted to the rape a few days before the case was set to go to trial.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the rape and indecent assaults were committed in the 1970s and the sexual assault in more recent years, all in Doncaster.

Robinson was originally from Skellow and his last address was given in court as HMP Doncaster. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, October 13.

DC Dickinson added: “Robinson eventually pleaded guilty to all of his inexcusable and appalling crimes, which I am thankful for as it has saved his victims the horrific ordeal of a trial and having to relive what he put them through.

“I hope they feel justice has been served now that Robinson is behind bars, and I would always encourage anyone who may have been a victim of a sexual offence to please report it to police.

“We will always thoroughly investigate and we are committed to bringing those who offend before the courts to be held accountable for their crimes.”