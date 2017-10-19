Doncaster Prison sting nets large amount of drugs and stun gun also found at town property

Police smashed a suspected drug dealing ring involving inmates at a Doncaster prison as part of a wider operation targeting the town's criminal underworld.

Specialist officers led the sting operation following concerns about prohibited paraphernalia being conveyed into HMP Lindholme.

The day of action on October 12 netted more than 1kg of cannabis and a large quantity of cash.

Outside of the jail, police also executed a number of search warrants at properties across the town.

They seized more than 400 grams of cocaine, 140 grams of heroin and confiscated an electronic stun gun from a house in Church Street, Bawtry.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply by officers on patrol in Wheatley. They were released under investigation.

A total of five men were arrested.

Prisons Minister Sam Gyimah said: “I am determined to stem the flow of drugs and contraband into our prisons.

“I want to pay tribute to the staff at HMP Lindholme for their work with South Yorkshire Police in helping recover this haul from entering the prison system to spread misery.

“We are clear prisoners who pedal drugs should face the full force of the law, which means police investigation and extra time behind bars.”

Andrew Jones, aged 35, of Church Street, Bawtry was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply controlled drugs and a firearms offence.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court and has since been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, November 13.

Two other men Werner Berning, aged 28, and Matthew Wiles, aged 29, of HMP Lindholme and previously from Stockport, were charged with possession of a controlled drug with the intent to supply.

The men appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 14, and have both now been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, November 6.

Detective chief inspector Jade Brice, who led the operations, said: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on our local communities and I hope by highlighting this work, members of the public feel reassured that we are taking proactive action.

“As well as taking action we also work closely with our third party partners to educate, highlight and raise awareness of the dangers of drug use, and I would encourage anyone with concerns around drug use or drug supply, to please report via either 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”