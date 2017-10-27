Doncaster prisoner has jail time extended after mobile phone find

A Doncaster prisoner will be spending even longer in jail after police discovered he had a mobile phone behind bars.

Ryan Clinton, aged 24, of HMP Doncaster, is already serving an eight year sentence for causing death by dangerous driving.

And this has now been extended by six months after he pleaded guilty to possession of a mobile phone in prison.

PC Kay Knox, of the prison investigation team, said after the case: “Mobile phones cause major disruption within our prisons and individuals caught attempting to bring in, or use mobile phones, will be punished accordingly.

“I’m glad Clinton has taken responsibility and has been brought to justice.”