Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson tells players - you’ve won nothing yet

Darren Ferguson insists Doncaster Rovers have won nothing yet - despite having already secured promotion.

Though they have earned a place in League One next season, Ferguson does not believe that counts as having won anything, particularly with the title still up for grabs.

Rovers host play-off chasing Blackpool today, remaining in pole position to be crowned champions despite being held to a 1-1 draw at Colchester United on Good Friday.

Nearest rivals Plymouth Argyle also drew 1-1 with third placed Portsmouth, ensuring Rovers’ cushion remained at six points.

And Ferguson says his side remains as determined as ever to finish top.

“We’ve got 12 points left to play for and we will be playing until the last kick of the ball in the last game at Hartlepool,” Ferguson told The Star.

“We’ve got promoted but we still haven’t won anything yet.

“We want to win the league.

“We’re determined to do it.

“We’re probably more determined to do it now than ever.

“Now we’ve won promotion, there are no excuses in terms of pressure or anything like that.

“We can go and play.

“I have to say though, of the teams in the top three, we’ve certainly got the hardest run in.”

Rovers are seven points from securing the title without having to worry about results elsewhere.

But four points would be enough, should Plymouth lose one of their remaining four games.

Ferguson was bitterly disappointed in his side’s first half showing at Colchester and urged them to make sure they finish the season with the same standards as they have achieved throughout a successful campaign.

He said: “At the end of the day I’m looking at things like next season.

“I want to win every game until the end of the season.

“I certainly want to go unbeaten and I want to win the league.

“We’ve kept a six point gap over Plymouth.

“We want to finish with the quality and class we’ve shown all season and, if we can, win the league by a good margin, which is still possible.”