Doncaster Sheffield Airport duty manager steps out in aid of charity

Stepping out and raising thousands of pounds for lots of worthy causes is an Isle father of two.

Tim Webb, 41, of Wroot, decided seven years ago to get fit and took up walking.

Since then he has covered hundreds of miles and been joined by plenty of friends and family, in total raising £13,000 for charities.

Tim, duty manager at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, explained how the fundraising really took off: “Seven years ago I decided I wanted to try and get fit and started walking. I love the North Yorkshire coast, especially Whitby and I go there every year, sometimes four or five times a year, so what better place to start my walking than along the cliff tops of the North Yorkshire coastline?

“I found that there was a walking route called the Cleveland Way and a section of this went from Scarborough to Whitby so I thought I would give that a try. While I was planning I realised it was around about an eight or nine hour walk and covered 21 miles so I decided to see if people would sponsor me for a good cause.”

He continued: “As I got the word around some work colleagues showed an interest in joining me so I said yes as long as you raise money for a charity that I will choose, and as long as you join me for a well earned fish and chips when we finish.”

Every year Tim, who is married to Kirstin and is father to Brad, 18, and Alarna, 14, gets lots of people taking part with him from different departments at the airport.

Tim added: “My daughter does the shorter practice walks with me on the build up to my main walk when we walk from Robin Hood’s Bay to Whitby. My wife and daughter are very active as they do lots of horse riding.”

This year’s walk raised £1,400 for Doncaster Mind. In previous years money has been donated to: Yorkshire Air Ambulance; the special care baby unit at DRI; BlueBell Wood Children’s Hospice; Lex’s Legacy Pride of the Isle; and Eve Merton’s Trust.