Dozens say a fond farewell to Sheffield United legend Fred Furniss

Dozens turned out to say a fond farewell to Sheffield United legend Fred Furniss.

Sheffield-born Furniss played 433 times for United, scoring 18 goals. He played a vital role in lifting the Wartime League North Championship of 1945-46 and also the League Division Two title of 1952-53.

Fred's funeral took place on Friday

Fred made his debut for United as an amateur away at Goodison Park, home of Everton, in the middle of an air raid.

Later, he moved to Chesterfield and had a spell at Worksop Town - playing local league football well into his 50s.

Fred passed away surrounded by his family last month aged 94. His funeral was held at Hutcliffe Wood crematorium in Beauchief on Friday.

A dear husband of the late Marie and a much loved father to Lyn and Ann.

Sheffield United were quick to pay tribute to their former player hailing him as 'one of the club's oldest boys'. The Blades donned black armbands in memory of Furniss as the Bramall Lane club ran out 3-0 winners at home to Bradford City on Easter Monday.

Fred was Sheffield born-and-bred, a pupil of Phillimore Road school in Darnall, who shone out as a sportsman as a youngster, representing the city and Yorkshire Boys at football.

He worked at Orgreave Colliery before joining the war effort in the Royal Artillery. The talented right-back became a first team regular in 1943 and held his position until 1954, a measure of how great a player he was.

His record as a penalty taker was superb, missing just two of the 17 that he took for the club.

A club spokesman said: "He was a formidable crown green bowler, an all-round gentleman, sportsman and Blade. Up to a few years ago he was a regular watcher at home games from the stands and also could be seen at every Senior Blades meeting.

"The club salutes one of its oldest boys, Fred would have been delighted that we clinched promotion.

"The thoughts of the club are with his family at this sad time."