Driver abandons stolen vehicle from Sheffield street after police chase

Police have recovered a stolen car from a Sheffield street after spotting the suspect offender on the road.

Thieves took a red Mini Cooper following a burglary in Chapeltown three weeks ago and police spotted the car with false plates on Tuesday.

Officers pursued the vehicle for a short time near to the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham at around 2pm.

The driver dumped the car on Raby Street in Tinsley but escaped on foot and avoided arrest. Police are now issuing a fresh appeal for information on the suspect.

A spokesman from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said: "The Mini was stolen during a burglary from Chapeltown, Sheffield three weeks ago. Officers have been on proactive patrol today and spotted it, but it was displaying false plates.

"The driver decided not to stop and a pursuit took place in the Magna area of Rotherham before it was abandoned and recovered. This happened at 2pm today.

"The driver took risks which the Police pursuit driver was not willing to do so by the time we found the vehicle the driver and passenger had made good their escape."

Any information call police on 101 and quote incident 580 16/05/2017.