Driver delivers 'lovely' surprise to widowed Sheffield pensioner

A Sheffield pensioner has thanked the Tesco delivery driver who brought her a card and flowers the day after her husband died.

Linda Heald, from Park Hill, was devastated to lose her husband David to illness on December 22, the day before their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The message inside Linda's card.

David, 68, had been suffering from serious health issues for some time, but his death still came as a shock to Linda - particularly with Christmas just days away.

Due to David's mobility issues, Linda had been getting her weekly shop delivered for about two years. With a delivery due the day after her husband died, Linda phoned the Saville Street Tesco and asked if she could return some items she had ordered for him.

Much to her surprise the delivery driver Liam Mellor then turned up at her door with flowers, a box of chocolates, a bottle of wine and a card signed by all the shop staff.

"It was really nice of him," said Linda, 66. "He's a nice young lad.

David Heald.

"He said if I needed anything, just to get in touch with the store."

Linda and her son Andrew are now planning David's funeral and looking back over his life in Sheffield.

Despite being registered deaf after a childhood illness, David forged a career as a welder, working at Standard Piston Rings in Brightside.

He then got a job at disability employer Remploy before being forced to retire after a heart attack.

David had five children during his first marriage before divorcing and later marrying Linda, who he had met in his teens.

He was a keen games player and was part of the dominoes and crib league at the Normanton Inn in Pitsmoor. He was also a Sheffield United fan.

"Everyone knew him," said Linda. "Everyone said what a lovely bloke he was."

The couple had booked a trip to David's favourite place, the Canary Islands, in February, and Linda still plans to go to the place her husband had always dreamed of living.

