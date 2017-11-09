Droopys Baresi is Nap at Owlerton tonight - plus cards for Friday and Saturday November 11 and 12

Droopys Baresi (Nap, w) in trap 6 for the Elaine Parker operation is the one to beat In Race 12 at Owlerton tonight.

The dog has two wins out of the last three - albeit in lower grade - but has the back-story to trade blows in this assembly.

A time of 28.64s when winning three back by five lengths means he will be difficult to stop if arriving in the same determined mood, so expect a short price.

Serrious Hanger (NB) in trap 3 for trainer John Sharp gets some significant class relief and a return to her October 3 win in Open conditions means she merits inclusion in Race 6.

Owlerton tonight: Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A2) 1 Westoe Moretti; 2 El Nerja; 3 College Bell; 4 Swift Ruth; 5 Coolboy Blitz; 6 Harton Derwent

Race 2 18.56 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Swift Chip; 2 Born To Please; 3 Swift Sam; 4 You Little Una; 5 Lazy Pearl; 6 Rorie More

Race 3 19.11 500m Flat (A5) 1 Ceridwens Rage; 2 Adamant Reagan; 3 Wicky Millie; 4 Logic Reason; 5 Smurfing Assasin; 6 Townside Titan

Race 4 19.27 500m Flat (A4) 1 Brazen Desire; 2 Miss Sophierose; 3 Snapoutofit; 4 Yahoo Autumn; 5 Stepaside Gracie; 6 Slippy Babs

Race 5 19.43 500m Flat (A8) 1 Suntan Lady; 2 Rosali Maggie; 3 Milliondollarlad; 4 Geelo Hope; 5 Busy Rebel; 6 Mucky Eske

Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A2) 1 Swift Metro; 2 Tagalong Mikey; 3 Local Fortune; 4 Worsboro Zebo; 5 Magna Motown; 6 Brazen Speed

Race 7 20.14 500m Flat (A6) 1 Broomwell Sniper; 2 Russanda Ricky; 3 Broomwell Pearl; 4 Halcrow Brae; 5 Layla Livs Mil; 6 Mullrock Cahill

Race 8 20.31 280m Flat (D3) 1 Corner Maybe; 2 Shellys Secret; 3 Tullymurry Wings; 4 Mars; 5 Ballymac; 6 Casino Bound

Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A5) 1 So Its Emily; 2 Derryhogan Tizzy; 3 Tagalong Bobby; 4 Eske Hawk; 5 Sophies Spirit; 6 Droopys Trieste

Race 10 21.02 500m Flat (A8) 1 Hi I Amber; 2 Skidroes Promise; 3 Bahamian Hope; 4 Stepaside Elvis; 5 Amazing Charm; 6 Burnt Oak Beano

Race 11 21.17 500m Flat (A6) 1 Dancers Wink; 2 Killotter Lucy; 3 Friskyforwhiskey; 4 Stormy Cocojohn; 5 Vigorous Chuckie; 6 Geelo Messi

Race 12 21.33 500m Flat (A1) 1 Kowloon Mickycon; 2 Final Roberto; 3 Hovex Blaze; 4 Neamstown Beast; 5 VACANT; 6 Droopys Baresi

Race 13 21.50 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Lohan; 2 Tooreenalour; 3 Fionntra Storm; 4 Keanos Jet; 5 Swift Avanti; 6 Ballinabola Golf

Race 14 22.07 500m Flat (A7) 1 Broomwell Onyx; 2 Derryhogan Elsa; 3 Broomwell Joker; 4 Whinmoor Act; 5 Fast Fit Loch; 6 Iconic Belle

Race 15 22.23 280m Flat (D4) 1 Swift Demi; 2 Keep The Faith; 3 Diggers Ozz; 4 Coney Caravaggio; 5 Lowgate Nadine; 6 Myleens Elite

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A2) 1 Woodville Thelma; 2 Clever Jamie; 3 Lightfoot Kante; 4 Ramor Express; 5 Coney Sabella; 6 Swift Darius

TOMORROW - Race 1 19.25 500m Flat (A4) 1 Lostrigg Jack; 2 Peekaboo Barney; 3 Mystical Girl; 4 Eskes Jewel; 5 My Girl Dian; 6 Petes Boy

Race 2 19.40 280m Flat (D2) 1 Silver Story; 2 Ballycowen Colm; 3 Longrange Sam; 4 Breakthenews; 5 Light Me Up; 6 Clangers Lad

Race 3 19.55 500m Flat(A5) 1 Cill Dubh Shane; 2 Killcurra Karen; 3 Fearsome Fever; 4 Battyford Merlin; 5 For Nancy; 6 Soberano Prince

Race 4 20.10 660m Flat Handicap 1 Rashers Legend; 2 Metric Majestic; 3 Harton Grand; 4 Puckane Mall; 5 Swift Fantasia; 6 Droopys Realm

Race 5 20.25 280m Flat (D3) 1 Skip It Jack; 2 Bavette; 3 Geelo Suzi; 4 Coney Caliber; 5 Sirius Star; 6 Lacken Berrie

Race 6 20.40 500m Flat (A6) 1 Brickhill Traci; 2 Townside Becky; 3 Cons Rocket ; 4 West Of Dromin; 5 Geelo Millions; 6 Peekaboo Joan

Race 7 20.55 280m Flat (D1) 1 Susies Stella; 2 Thurlesbeg Pluto; 3 Daboybrian; 4 Coney Mako; 5 Anfield Molly; 6 Coney Cassius

Race 8 21.10 500m Flat (A5) 1 Truly A Blade; 2 Skip It Always; 3 Geelo Shadow; 4 Joella Poppy; 5 Live King; 6 Double Duchess

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A7) 1 Garryglass Swift; 2 Blanemore Oyster; 3 Brickhill June; 4 Brickhill Kim; 5 Kalane; 6 Kilvil Skylark

Race 10 21.40 280 Flat (D4) 1 Lisdean Snitch; 2 High Performance; 3 Geelo Ennis; 4 Feather Blade; 5 Logans Treasure; 6 Montana Jewel

Race 11 21.55 500m Flat (A3) 1 Miss The Flight; 2 Swift Broseley; 3 Swift Century; 4 Fearsome Kate; 5 Kranky Toni; 6 Jaydee

Race 12 22.10 500m Flat Handicap 1 Ursuline Lexi; 2 Flocars Leeroy; 3 Peekaboo Spot; 4 Sister Sledge; 5 Pawsforvic; 6 Dash Away Wink

Race 13 22.25 500m Flat (A1) 1 Yahoo Joan; 2 Swift Aspen; 3 Jaxx Teller; 4 Geelo Mickey; 5 VACANT; 6 Swift Molossos

Race 14 22.40 500m Dlat (A2) 1 Yahoo Pearl; 2 Haroldinio; 3 Geelo Rush; 4 Palatine Boss; 5 Bells Diva; 6 Liberty Law.

Owlerton will be the perfect location this Christmas for parties, nights out and events.

Venue hire will be available from November 21 until December 30, with a host of hospitality packages available to suit all tastes and budgets

Guests will be able to comfortably experience the atmosphere of the racing from the glass-fronted Panorama Restaurant or enjoy their exclusive party night with up to 65 guests in the Executive Boxes.

Prices for the Panorama Restaurant package and Executive Boxes start at £17. For a more informal night out, the 6 Pack package is available from £10 per person. Boxing Day packages start at £12 per person. All packages include admission and a race card.

There will also be a DJ and late bar open every Friday and Saturday night, excluding Friday 24 November and Saturday 30 December.

For more information or to book, visit: http://www.owlertonstadium.co.uk/christmas2017