Dry days a rarity in a month of middling weather in Sheffield

Temperatures were precisely average in Sheffield in September - but rain fell last month for the highest number of days since 2001.

It rained on 24 out of 30 days, as it did in 2001 and 2000. The most September ‘rain days’ was in 1918, when only a single 24-hour period was free of downpours.

In total, 69.3mm of rain fell, slightly higher than average. The mean temperature was 13.7 - ‘spot on the overall average’, said a spokeswoman for Museums Sheffield, which operates the Weston Park weather station where the figures were recorded.

An overnight low of 4.9 was reached in September - the lowest since 2012. The city's lowest ever September temperature was 1.7 in 1932.