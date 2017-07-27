Education: Hit rewind: don’t opt for a random blockbuster as an end-of-term treat

End of term in Sheffield schools may signal a time to celebrate, wind down and dish out treats to children as a reward for lots of hard work – but there were too many teachers turning to their DVD players last week as a tool to kill time in the last week of the year.

Many teachers I have spoken to over the last couple of weeks couldn’t wait to pop a film in the DVD player, sit the kids down and press play. Some teachers wait until the last day to pick up the remote and launch into the latest blockbuster, while some started bringing Hollywood into the classroom at the beginning of the final week. One part-time teacher told me it was their last day on Wednesday so they were playing films all day to mark the occasion.

I know teachers are tired, but there’s very little to be gained from picking a random film out to watch.

The policy within schools differs immensely when it comes to playing end-of-term movies. Many junior schools have a relaxed attitude towards it. Some secondary schools try – often unsuccessfully – to hold back the wave of cinematic classes until the final day. And there are many out there that completely ban the end of term treat. Sitting a classroom full of children in front of the projector to watch a random film – sometimes doubling up classes to have 60 kids taking part – is not developing teaching and learning in any way.

It reduces the role of teacher to that of babysitter. It is killing valuable time. It is taking up crucial term time with an activity that could be done in the holiday – and let’s face it, there’s plenty of holiday time on the way.

What schools need to do is make sure that any end-of-term cinematic treat fits into the curriculum and is part of a larger project which has seen progress made by the children taking part. There’s nothing wrong with rewarding good behaviour by putting on a film in the last week, but it needs to have meaning. It needs to be part of a scheme of work, contributing towards the development of the young people.

So a junior school that has carried out a location study of animal life and environmental issues at The Great Barrier Reef can justify an afternoon watching Finding Nemo. Secondary school history teachers who have finished a unit on Romans can press play on Pompeii. Geography teachers can reward hard work by showing Twister if they’ve tackled natural hazards, while English teachers who have covered Shakespeare have a wide range of inspirational films to choose from. Modern Foreign Languages teachers have a wealth of art-house films to play their students – and even playing The Simpsons with French, German or Spanish vocals can be a worthy process.

A headteacher that has a blanket ban on end-of-term films is missing the point and in a danger of becoming a Victorian ghoul. They are mistrusting their teachers, looking upon the activity of a last-day movie as ‘slacking off’ when it can actually be a motivational teaching and learning tool. Rather than taking the hard line, heads simply need to make sure that the playing of films is tied in to topics covered. There should also be discussion around the film, to encourage children to talk discuss links, the film’s meaning, and whether it does its job well. Work should be provided to develop learning based on the film, possibly in the form of writing a review, developing a character or storyboarding a sequel. This is positive, inspirational teaching and it’s motivating children right up to the end of the term. The most magnificent thing about this approach is that the kids will still appreciate they are getting a closing treat; the teaching and learning is a stealthy added extra.

What we desperately need to avoid is laziness at the end of term. I know teachers are tired, I know the kids are at the end of their tether, but there’s very little to be gained from going to the supermarket and picking a random film for them to watch, just to kill time. Teachers who fall into the habit of pressing play on an unrelated blockbuster need to press rewind and go back to their lesson planning. There are plenty of opportunities to include a film in the last week and make it meaningful.