BREAKING: Plans for £25m secondary school in Sheffield approved

Sheffield councillors have approved a plan to build a £25 million secondary school in the south of the city.

Members of the planning committee this afternoon voted in favour of the council's own planning application for land off Carterknowle Road.

The 25 million school will be for 11 to 18-year-olds.

Councillors granted planning permission for what will be called Mercia School, despite more than 80 objections from residents.

People raised concerns about traffic, the size of the three-storey building, the loss of open space and the safety of the land off Carterknowle Road, which was once used as a dump.

But councillors eventually sided with their officers' recommendation to approve the plans.

The new school will be run by Mercia Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust that was founded by Sheffield's King Ecgbert School.

The site off Carterknowle Road.

The council's cabinet member for children, young people and families Jackie Drayton said: “We know that with Mercia’s experienced leadership and the trust’s track record in sponsoring outstanding schools, this new secondary school will be the very best it can be, providing an excellent education for children in the south-west of Sheffield.”

Mercia School will eventually cater for 1,200 pupils aged from 11 to 18. It will be one of two schools to open in Sheffield in September next year as the council tries to ease the demand for places.

The second is a through school in Andover Street, Burngreave, which will also cost £25 million.

Reach4 Academy Trust, has been appointed to run the school, which will be built on the site of an old housing estate and incorporate the old Pye Bank School building.

The site was formerly home to a 1960s housing estate that has since been demolished.

Detailed plans for the school are expected to be submitted in the coming weeks.

The council has already applied for permission to clear the ground, which it says is imperative’ to allow the school to be built on time.

