College helps to transform lives across South Yorkshire

Barnsley College has made a charitable donation of £2,000 to South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).

The donation goes towards supporting the community and voluntary groups by providing funding to assist the development of local projects for the benefit of people in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

The college is an active member of the SY100 scheme, a simple and effective way for local businesses and individuals to make a positive difference within the community and to help continue the foundation’s essential work.

Yiannis Koursis, Deputy Principal of Barnsley College and SYCF Trustee, said: “We are looking forward to continuing our support and work with SYCF. It’s important we play a part in transforming lives across South Yorkshire. This is a project we are proud to be a part of.”

Sonia Bielaszewska, SY100 Manager at SYCF, added: “We are thrilled that Barnsley College is now an Ambassador for our SY100 initiative. SY100 is an impactful way for businesses and organisations to give back to local people and the communities they work within.

“As a local charity, SYCF specialises in supporting communities, enabling positive action and improving the lives of local people. Through targeted grants we can meet the needs of our communities in South Yorkshire. Now, with Barnsley College on board we know that our impact will be even greater and we cannot thank the college enough for supporting the ongoing work of SYCF.”

To find out more about the courses at Barnsley College, visit the next Open Day on Saturday 25 November 2017 from 11.00am to 2.00pm. Alternatively call 01226 216 123, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk or email info@barnsley.ac.uk.