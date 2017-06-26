Colleges receive silver award in new national higher education ratings

Three local colleges have equalled many universities by achieving a ‘Silver’ quality rating under a new government scheme which helps potential students choose where to study for a degree.

Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College, which sit under parent organisation the RNN Group, have been granted a prestigious Silver award under the new Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

The TEF scheme rates teaching standards, learning environment, and student success and satisfaction, and the three colleges were the only further education colleges in the Sheffield City Region to achieve the silver award.

Jana Checkley, Director of Higher Education for RNN Group said:

“Our colleges’ strengths are great lecturers, a lot of tutor support and contact time, and good equipment and facilities. Our student satisfaction is high, and that is reflected in the awarding of TEF Silver status.”

The colleges offer over 40 degree-level and professional courses across their campuses, and are also starting building work in July on a brand new, dedicated university-level centre located in Rotherham town centre, which is expected to start welcoming students in autumn 2018.

Chief Executive of the RNN Group, John Connolly said:

“We are delighted to see that the excellent work our colleges are doing to offer local degree-level courses has been recognised with a silver TEF award. It is often not known that further education colleges offer courses at this level, nor that we do them well, and we hope that potential students will recognise the great opportunities available to them on their doorsteps.”

The colleges offer a range of Degrees, Foundation Degrees, Higher National Certificates and Diplomas, and other higher-level professional courses in areas such as business and accounting, creative and visual arts, construction and engineering, health and social care, and teaching. All of the colleges’ higher-level qualifications are accredited by top institutions such as Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Hull.

For further information about the college, visit their respective websites at www.rotherham.ac.uk, www.nnc.ac.uk or www.dearne-coll.ac.uk

For more information about the RNN Group please visit: www.rnngroup.co.uk