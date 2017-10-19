Education Column: Schools need to focus on students and subjects, not new management

The number of Sheffield school children who get taught about classical civilisation has dwindled in recent years, meaning that the specialist subject could be exclusively limited to private schools in the not too distant future.

One secondary school is attempting to keep classics on the curriculum menu by launching an innovative crowdfunding appeal.

The aim is to raise an astronomical £100,000 through donations from people who think teaching about the ancient Greeks and Romans should continue in state schools.

It’s an interesting idea, even if it does carry a Trojan Horse full of irony.

When the crowdfunding appeal was launched, the stated aim was to ensure that the classics, including the teaching of Latin, should not be restricted to those students paying for their education.

With a very generous £1500 towards the target already collected, parents and supporters contributing to the classics fund at High Storrs School are, of course, paying for education that should be free – albeit a relatively small amount in the case of most donations.

But when it comes to these specialist history courses, people seem much more willing to part with their cash to keep tiny groups of students clued up about the goings on in Athens and Rome centuries ago.

The teachers of these subjects obviously care passionately about their subject and good luck to them in their bid to keep them alive.

Are we really living in a city where teachers have to establish charity appeals to keep a broad range of subjects at their school? The very fact that this is happening sickens me to the core.

Each Classics group, we’re told, will cost around £5000 to put on; there should simply be the money within the school’s budget to ensure that these classes run.

It’s another example of poor government funding having a profound impact on the school lives of the children in Sheffield.

But there’s a bigger issue at High Storrs that cannot be ignored when talking about fundraising.

The school is currently undergoing a consultation about whether it should join with other secondary schools in the city to form a Multi Academy Trust (MAT).

If the MAT is formed and High Storrs becomes an academy, it is a possibility that there will be additional layers of management introduced into the structure. It’s been seen in academy trusts up and down the country, including some in this city.

There will be a named CEO. There could well be an executive head. There may be a school business manager to oversee matters in all the schools. The new management posts may be avoided, but if they aren’t it will certainly shed a new light on fundraising for Classics.

Executive heads, funnily enough, tend to earn at least £100,000 – the amount of money currently being sought by public donations to keep kids sitting exams in Classics.

The focus of each and every school in our city should be what is in the interests of the children attending it. Putting on a broad range of subjects at GCSE and A-level is in the interests of the children. Introducing new bands of management that weren’t previously needed is not.

When academy chains look to save money, it’s all too easy to kick subjects out or merge A-level classes into supergroups of 30 students.

Never have I heard of a CEO or executive head offering to take the same salary as a classroom teacher to solve the budget crisis.

Here’s an idea, though. Instead of setting up a crowdfunding page to raise money for minority subjects, how about MATs turn to charity events to fund the wages of executive heads?

See how much money is raised for them, and present them with the total at the end of every month.

I suspect the public will not be as generous with their salaries as they are with maintaining the Classics.

Governors at Sheffield schools should avoid creating fat cat management salaries at a time when classroom teachers are fundraising to keep their lessons alive.