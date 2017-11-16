Education: Teachers are cogs working to improve city’s educational machine

As a classroom teacher in a Sheffield school, it’s very difficult to determine exactly how long I’ve spent planning lessons for the city’s children.

Sometimes, lessons are easy to remember from the previous year; you can reuse resources that worked extremely well 12 months earlier.

We are all cogs that are part of a larger machine, working to improve the life chances of young people

For other lessons, especially if you’ve thought of a challenging new task or have a ‘big idea’ you want to unleash, the planning time can far outweigh how long it actually takes to teach it.

I can remember, in my early days as a teacher, going to town on a fabulous presentation for a Year 8 class. I must have put eight hours into the preparation of those resources. It took me 50 minutes to deliver them.

The most frustrating thing about spending a long time planning individual lessons is that you don’t really have a guarantee things are going to go well. The most well-prepared lessons can be rendered completely useless by a kid’s out of character behaviour, technological failure or the termly fire drill.

The aim of every single one of my lessons has always been for students to make progress. They should be further along, in terms of their ability, when they leave the classroom as they were when they entered.

Progress is a difficult thing to assess in 50-minute slots. There are activities you can do to judge whether you think all 30 children have made progress and you can carry out a range of assessments, but to be perfectly honest it’s very hard to gauge if progress is being made every lesson, week in, week out.

That’s why it’s been reassuring for me to see the Learn Sheffield Outcomes Report and get the picture of Sheffield schools as a whole.

Stuck in individual classrooms, tirelessly planning and delivering their own lessons, it’s easy for teachers to lose the big picture of what is being achieved in the city.

I see each teacher as a well-oiled cog, focussing on doing their own task and ensuring the wheel keeps turning. Lessons are taught, homework is set, work is marked, the cog continues to revolve.

Add all the turning cogs together and you get a huge educational machine, each element playing an important part in the city’s big picture – even if teachers are often too focussed on the minutiae to check out the scene as a whole.

When we compare our great city with the other core cities in the UK, we see that Sheffield’s cog-like teachers are pulling together rather well and doing an increasingly efficient job.

There are eight core cities and Sheffield is top of the pops when it comes to Key Stage 1 reading and maths, along with high achievers at A Level – that’s really saying something.

We’re in the top three when it comes to all the Foundation Stage indicators, Key Stage 1 writing and reading/writing in the Year 6 SATs exam. We’re the second-best core city when it comes to Progress 8 and the third best using the Attainment 8 measure. Even the old way of scoring secondary schools – using English and Maths in Year 11 – puts us in the top half of cities of a similar size.

We’re suffering in some areas. The city isn’t doing so well at the Year 1 phonics test, where we come in seventh out of the eight core cities. But I’ve yet to meet a Year 1 teacher who truly believes there is educational value in asking six-year-olds to read aloud words that don’t exist. So, if you’re going to underachieve in one area, I guess there are worse ones.

Considering the deprivation ranking of Sheffield, we are punching above our weight.

When teachers sit at home late into the evening planning lessons and stay behind marking books, it’s easy to become filled with self-doubt and lose all sense of the bigger picture.

But we are all cogs that are part of a larger machine, working to improve the life chances of Sheffield’s young people. And thanks to teachers and support staff in all year groups, that city-wide machine is working more and more effectively, gathering speed for an exciting future.