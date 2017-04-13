Education: Why school meals policy is a grave mistake that subsidises the wealthy

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn has promised that all children in Sheffield’s primary schools will receive a free school meal if he is elected as Prime Minister.

The chances of him emerging from a general election with anything other than a tattered reputation are extremely slim.

Free school meals have made no impact upon school attendance as it was hoped they might

I think you might get better odds on the Easter Bunny setting up a free school than seeing a Labour government fronted by Corbyn.

So, I wouldn’t develop an alternative spending plan for the £2 a day you may fork out on school lunches at the moment.

Hunger in Sheffield’s schools is clearly not something we should tolerate, but even in a developed country like ours, and even in 2017, there are kids being sent to school hungry.

Hungry children cannot make the progress they would be capable off if they were fed properly.

They lack concentration, become restless very easily and problems that could have been solved by some food sometimes spiral out of control.

The nation’s schools have a crucial social role to fill when providing free school meals for those in need and it can make a huge, positive difference.

But if a child is sent to school hungry in a morning, waiting until 12.30pm for school dinners is simply too long a duration, and the bulk of the day’s learning has passed them by.

A free breakfast is what many kids need, and while some schools provide needy children with the most important meal of the day this is an area that deserves a lot more attention.

It was Nick Clegg who, as Deputy Prime Minister, introduced free school meals for all primary school children up to Year 2.

A pioneering social policy, we were told it would make a significant impact on disadvantaged areas.

Four years down the line, the evidence is patchy at best.

A slight improvement in achievement may have been seen in some areas, but it’s unsure if this will be reflected around the country, and free school meals have made no impact upon school attendance as it was hoped they might.

The most bizarre feature about universal free school meals is it involves providing food for people who can easily afford to pay for it.

If you have a household income of £10,000 you may well be desperately grateful to know that your child is getting a warm, nutritious meal at school.

And if you have a household income of £80,000? Then the government is basically removing the need for you to write a cheque worth £390 a year.

You get free school meals as well, leaving you with more cash to spend on posh grub at Waitrose.

The fact that the government is subsidising rich people by giving their kids free meals at school sickens me, so I can’t see where uber socialist Jeremy Corbyn is coming from when he says he wants to roll the programme out into junior years at a cost of up to £900 million.

By all means, extend the financial threshold so more people qualify - people who really need the helping hand of free school meals.

But giving free food to the sons of doctors and the daughters of company directors?

I don’t think so.

Corbyn is actually talking about ploughing the best part of £1 billion into extending universal free school meals.

Has he not read the news lately? Schools are about to start haemorrhaging teachers and teaching assistants at a rate that has not been experienced before.

Kids across Sheffield are going to find themselves with more children in their class, with less support and fewer resources.

This is going to have a much bigger impact on progress and achievement in primary schools than giving everybody a free lunch.

As with many policy areas, Corbyn should be wiping the floor with this atrocious government.

But instead of addressing the key educational issues straight on, he’s now busy finding money to serve fishfingers, chips and beans to wealthy people who were quite happily paying for it already.

And then comes the source of Corbyn’s funding windfall – he suggests adding VAT on to private school admission fees.

While I’m not a supporter of private education, there is an ocean of moral issues lapping over the proposal to add VAT to education.

And if you suddenly add a £4,000 tax bill to school fees that many already struggle to pay, guess where those children are going to be heading?

That’s right, straight into the state schools, where they’ll be tucking into a nice free lunch.

Corbyn’s funding source is far too idealistic and his lunchtime spending plans contradict his own political beliefs.

Schools need more money, and there are for sure many more families who would benefit from free school meals.

But in a time when there’s hardly any money to spend on anything, one size can’t fit all.

Target free school meals with more precision to supply them to those in the greatest need.

And give whatever is left to the school budget so these kids can also have books, teaching assistants and highly skilled teachers.