Search

Nursery students all smiles as they start school

Schools feature at Oasis Academy Don Valley. Teacher Emilee Dunning with some of the new nursery starters.
Schools feature at Oasis Academy Don Valley. Teacher Emilee Dunning with some of the new nursery starters.

New nursery students at Sheffield’s Oasis Academy Don Valley are pictured here with their teacher, Emilee Dunning.

The £17m state-of-the-art through school is housed on the site of the former Don Valley stadium.

After two successful years operating as a nursery and primary school, work is now underway to prepare for the first cohort of secondary school pupils next September. The school has brought much-needed school places to Darnall and Attercliffe.