Nursery students all smiles as they start school

New nursery students at Sheffield’s Oasis Academy Don Valley are pictured here with their teacher, Emilee Dunning.

The £17m state-of-the-art through school is housed on the site of the former Don Valley stadium.

After two successful years operating as a nursery and primary school, work is now underway to prepare for the first cohort of secondary school pupils next September. The school has brought much-needed school places to Darnall and Attercliffe.