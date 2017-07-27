Pupils run, jump and throw their way to success

DE Sportz & Dance, a Sheffield based sports coaching company, secured sponsorship from Decathlon Sheffield, to organise an athletics event for five local primary schools at EIS.

It was attended by Greystones, Lydgate Lane Juniors, Meersbrook Bank, Pipworth and Woodseats primary school pupils. There were 80 children who competed in a variety of track and field events including running, jumping and throwing activities. Lydgate pupils came first and Greystones second.