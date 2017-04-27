Red carpet rolled out for South Yorkshire road safety ‘Oscars’

Creativity and innovation have once again been recognised at this annual glitzy ceremony at Sheffield City Hall.

Hosted by the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, the 2017 Road Safety ‘Oscars’ awards on 5 April certainly was the place to be to pick up an accolade.

Pupils from local schools were challenged to develop a project that included key road safety messages that could then be delivered to their peers in school. This year’s entries included drama pieces, animations and dance, all communicating important themes such as “wearing seat belts”, “not being distracted” and “crossing the road”, which all can have devastating consequences for teens if not undertaken in the correct way.

Local celebrities the Chuckle Brothers provided the laughs and announced the winners and they were joined by special guests dance act Urban Jokers and the 2016 “X” factor finalists 5 After Midnight, who performed four songs and had the crowd on their feet dancing for the finale.

Awards were presented in 6 categories and the winning entries were as follows:

Creative design - Ridgewood School, Doncaster

Road Safety Message – Yewlands Academy, Sheffield

Standout Performance - Wingfield Academy, Rotherham

Bright Ideas - Chaucer School, Sheffield

Teamwork – Seven Hills School, Sheffield

Overall Winner - Yewlands Academy, Sheffield

Safer Roads Education Manager Joanne Wehrle said, “Once again the event was a huge success and enjoyed by everyone who attended. It was a great opportunity to showcase the hard work and ingenuity of the young people who created these imaginative and hard hitting productions, reinforcing the importance of the road safety messages in a bid to keep this vulnerable age group safer on our roads.

“This year the Safer Roads Partnership funded event also received sponsorship from road safety learning and development company TTC and road safety software developers StarTraq and our thanks go to them for their support and input to the event.”