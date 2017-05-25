Secret School: Manifesto gets straight to the point but pulls its punches in vital areas

In the run-up to the general election, I am assessing the education policies of the main parties to see how people’s votes could have an impact on Sheffield schools. This week it’s the turn of the Lib Dems. The education section of the Liberal Democrat manifesto wastes no time in getting straight to the point: there is an unprecedented funding crisis in the nation’s schools and the new funding formula is making matters a lot worse.

I can’t find fault in the way the Lib Dems have propelled this to the heart of their education policy, and there is merit in the manner they propose to address it. The party proposes to overturn cuts to the frontline budgets of schools and colleges, protecting per pupil funding in real terms.

As well as protecting Pupil Premium, they would also introduce a fairer funding formula to make sure no school sees cuts to their budget. This education package would require an extra £7 billion of public money ploughing into schools.

The document is thin on the ground when it comes to detail, but at the heart of Liberal Democrat policy is something most teachers and parents will want to see – billions of extra pounds spent on education.

The manifesto does not go far enough in some areas to have the desired impact on Sheffield schools, however.

They pledge a reform to tests for 11-year-old children and an end to curriculum narrowing at the upper end of Key Stage 2, a worthy objective but implying controversial tests will still exist in a different form.

They will repeal the rule that stipulates all new state-funded schools should either be a free school or an academy, but they do not go as far to say that they will repeal the academy programme.

They will reinstate maintenance grants for the poorest students to give them access to university, but there is no repeat of the notorious pledge to scrap tuition fees.

And in some areas, they just go too far. They intend to roll out the programme of free school meals to all primary schools, which will mean children up to and including Year 6 will be entitled to a hot lunch.

It was, of course, the Liberal Democrats – when Nick Clegg was Deputy Prime Minister – that pioneered the free school meal programme. But evidence that it has any impact at all is very patchy, and you just can’t get away from the fact that this policy gives food to the well off.

More encouragingly, they target breakfast clubs as an area which needs more development and investment.

Teachers will be pleased to hear there is a section of the manifesto which is dedicated to their wellbeing and sets out ways to improve their working conditions. There will be an end to the one per cent cap on teacher pay, paving the way for our teachers to earn more money and stop years of real terms salary freefall.

There’s also a guarantee that all teachers will either have or be working towards Qualified Teacher Status, meaning that all children in Sheffield schools would have a well-trained teacher in front of them all the time, something which certainly doesn’t happen today.

As far as workload is concerned, an Education Standards Authority will be introduced to advise on future changes to policy, consulting experts and professionals about key decisions – but there is limited information about how this could have a positive impact on the day to day stresses of being a classroom teacher.

OFSTED would be reformed under the Liberals, meaning their focus would be on longer term school outcomes and trends rather than making knee-jerk reactions about a one or two year blip in results.

OFSTED would also be instructed to take into account how sustainable the school actually was, focussing on mental health, teacher sickness, workload and retention. This is actually a fabulous idea, and a way to hold bullying school managers to account rather than battering those at the chalk face; there are extremely high achieving schools in South Yorkshire who would not have a leg to stand on if OFSTED started to examine the way they treat their staff.

This reform of OFSTED is among some good ideas that feature in the Liberal Democrat manifesto. Whether it goes far enough to provide the boost that education needs is one for more debate.