Secret School: Part-time requests are a symptom of stress among dedicated teachers

Several teachers in Sheffield schools have made requests to reduce their hours in the next academic year – and the reason for their changing work pattern may surprise you. Headteachers are used to getting requests from teachers wanting to cut down their working days because of childcare issues or as a stepping stone to retirement.

But some teachers are now asking to work just four days a week so they can spend their extra day catching up on marking at home – an unpaid full day of voluntary work. In a work-life balance decision prompted by vast hours spent marking books at night and planning lessons over the weekend, the penny seems to have dropped for some teachers who can afford to take a 20 per cent pay cut in order to improve their home life.

I know of some part-time requests that have been made in the last couple of months for just that reason – and I’m aware of several other teachers who are considering making the move in the coming months.

School managers are required to take all requests for flexible working seriously.

But they are not obliged to grant requests to cut down on working hours and, sadly, there are some headteachers out there who look upon part-timers as a weakness in the school system. It’s still common in some areas for teachers to have their part-time requests turned down, so this new approach to school life is not a given.

Yet there are some teachers in the city who will have an extra day off from September and will spend it sitting at home writing comments in books, filling in data requests, writing reports and making presentations.

Part-time working is a flexible approach which should be embraced. There are outstanding primary schools in the city where there are more teachers working part-time than full-time.

Any headteacher who turns down a reasonable request from a member of staff to form a job share or reduce their timetable down to four days is making a mistake that will have a significant cost in morale and, quite possibly, stress-related illness down the line.

But days off in the middle of the week for teachers working part-time should be spent meeting friends for coffee, engaging in hobbies, going on walks or indulging in shopping trips – enjoyable actions that can help with a mindfulness mission to reduce school-based tension building up during the rest of the week. This trend to cut contracted hours simply to survive school pressures is a national one.

What has it come to when teachers are voluntarily taking a pay cut and using their extra free day simply to catch up? There are few other walks of life where this would happen. And it speaks volumes about how difficult, demanding, stressful and time-consuming the life of a teacher in 2017 actually is.

n Some of the city’s best young athletes will be representing their schools at the annual City Finals event this week, and it’s a joy to hear about our children engaging in such a wide range of sports.

The immense enjoyment Sheffield’s children get out of taking part in school sports is, of course, only possible because of the dedication of our teachers. From netball tournaments after school to football matches on blustery Saturday mornings, from rainy cross-country sessions in the city’s parks to early evening cricket sessions, from challenging rugby matches to strenuous orienteering events.

With summer in full swing, these opportunities blossom. Children are taken out for competitions with rival schools, and let’s not forget the annual sports day that will engage all children – weather permitting. These events are not easy to organise and shouldn’t be taken for granted. It would be much easier not to bother – but that’s not the attitude of our teachers, thankfully.

On behalf of all the parents and children in the city, I would like to thank every teacher who has organised a sporting event during this academic year.

You are inspiring the next generation of Olympians.