Secret School: Teaching assistants are much too precious a commodity to be losing

A consultation is under way that could lead to a Sheffield primary school shedding ALL of its teaching assistants, unions have claimed.

If the controversial plans are implemented, Hatfield Academy primary school could lose nine teaching assistants who support children.

No matter how good the teacher, they can’t be in two places at once

With restricted funding for schools causing extreme decisions to be made, it’s sadly become the norm for schools to consider making one or two teaching assistants redundant to save cash. But as far as I am aware, nothing on this scale has been implemented before.

If this happened it would make Hatfield Academy – under the control of Astrea Academy Trust – the first primary school in the UK to approach teaching and learning without the help of teaching assistants.

The staff restructuring process – if it goes ahead as unions fear – would lead to six posts being created, including Maths and English “fellows” to aid learning. Some new staff would be employed to teach classes although indications are that unqualified teachers would take these roles.

This radical move could go one of two ways. On one hand, being very generous, it could be hailed as a forward-thinking educational shake-up that improves teaching and learning, proves cost-effective and instigates a new approach to management that will be followed by schools up and down the country. The second way this could turn out, and I tend to think this will be the case, is that the life chances of schoolchildren at that school will suffer.

Anybody who has seen a good teaching assistant at work knows they are worth their weight in gold.

Whether it’s facilitating group work, helping children who have special educational needs, dealing with incidents in the class or discreetly managing low-level behavioural problems, a teaching assistant is priceless.

No matter how good the teacher is, they can’t be in two places at once. And that’s why a TA is so vital, especially in classes where there are many different needs.

Without a teaching assistant, fewer children get one-to-one help.

Without a teaching assistant, group work is less effective because there are fewer adults to move between them and drive forward work. Without a teaching assistant, a small behavioural issue can quickly turn into an incident that distracts the rest of the class and wastes valuable time.

Ideally, every primary classroom should have a teaching assistant. Schools don’t have the funding for that, unfortunately, so most heads carefully plan how their valuable teaching assistants can best be deployed to have maximum impact.

If getting rid of teaching assistants was a good idea it would definitely have been done before.

There are stories from around the country of schools considering reducing timetables and shortening the school week to save money. Some have already cut Friday afternoons and others are looking at a four-day week.

Teaching assistants are too precious a commodity to lose.

The consultation here in Sheffield brings the process of academisation into the spotlight yet again.

Academies have a duty to the communities they serve to make decisions that will improve teaching and learning. This proposal appears to be a cost-cutting exercise.

It could leave hundreds of children without a teaching assistant and put unqualified teachers in front of Sheffield youngsters.

Whether this could become the standard model for Astrea’s primary schools is unclear.

But any academy involved in the decision to rid every single teaching assistant from a school deserves to have the move scrutinised and to be held thoroughly accountable for any dip in behaviour and progress.

n Astrea Academy Trust said that while the school was undergoing a restructure, the unions’ claims are ‘entirely inaccurate’. They said some staff wished to leave through voluntary redundancy.