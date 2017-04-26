Sheffield pupils’ top talent in the beautiful game, and recycling

Savvy schoolchildren from Sheffield are a step ahead of the Tokyo Olympics when it comes to recycling.

Not only did pupils from Greenhill Primary School make the regional finals of the ESFA Danone Nations Cup at St George’s Park, the medals awarded to participants on the day were made from their water bottles.

Similarly, 2020 medals at Tokyo will be made from old mobile phones.

The Greenhill pupils’ recycled water bottles were crushed, then small pieces of plastic were heated to create a viscous, formable mass. A tailor-made mould was used to form medals.

Marie Wendling, PR and events manager at Danone, said: “Not only did we celebrate the best footballing talent from the North, but Greenhill Primary School also took part in a world first for recycling.”