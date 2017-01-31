Sheffield rugby fans celebrate Six Nations launch and support hospice

Rugby fans are being urged to show their support for St Luke’s Hospice as England take on France in their first match of the Six Nations Championship.

Sports Business Management students from Sheffield Hallam University are hosting a Six Nations celebration at Champs Sports Bar and Grill in Ecclesall Road on Saturday from 3.30pm.

Tickets, which cost £5 and are available on the door, include a burger and drink on arrival.

And with a host of rugby themed activities and prizes to be won, proceeds from the event will be going to Sheffield’s only hospice.

For more information visit www.champssheffield.com