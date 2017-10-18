Sheffield school welcomes new dining experience

Mouthwatering mains and delicious desserts are being cooked up from a new kitchen at a Sheffield school.

Youngsters at Totley Primary were pleased to return to the classroom after the summer break and find a top of the range dinnertime facility.

The new kitchen, which was designed by Sheffield Food Service, follows pupil growth which is set to continue over the next seven years.

A spokesman for the school said: “Taylor Shaw, the contract caterers, provide 200 plus school lunches, and Amy Mulrooney, cook supervisor, and her team have enjoyed the past five weeks settling into their new kitchen and cooking up the menu delights for lunch.”

Earlier this month, a grand celebration was held at lunch with the whole school in the dining hall to congratulate the winner of ‘name the dining room competition’.

The winning entry ‘The Hungry Hall’ was from Lyla Walton Cole, a FS2 pupil who was proud to received a certificate, craft bag filled with goodies and a voucher to spend in The Works.

Headteacher Nicola Wileman presented the prize and cut the ribbon, along with Lyla who held a foot-long pair of wooden scissors to join in the fun.

Pupils then enjoyed a lunch of homemade mince beef pie, or vegetarian pitta pockets, with jam shortbread and custard for dessert.

The spokesman added: “Here’s to many happy years of quality school meals service.”

Plans are also underway at the school for an expansion, with a planning consultation coming to a close on October 13.