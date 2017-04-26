South Yorkshire college set to mark its 50th anniversary

A call has been made to former students, staff and governors of Thomas Rotherham College (TRC) to help mark its 50th anniversary.

A special afternoon celebration is being organised on Saturday September 2 this year, which will include displays from across the decades and musical entertainment from current students.

The event will also see the return of former student John Nixon, who was a member of the college’s very first rock group Muckle Flugga, with his current band.

There will be closing remarks from Mr Arthur Prust, who was appointed in 1966 as headmaster of Rotherham Grammar School to oversee the transition to the sixth form college and who served as TRC’s first principal from 1967 to 1981.

A spokesman said: “In order to help with creating the displays, former students, staff and governors are asked if they could, in the coming months, bring or send any photographs or other memorabilia, especially from 1967 to 2000, to TRC, marked for the attention of Mrs Vicky Hawksley, PA to the principal.”

The college is keen to compile a list of former staff and governors who will be attending so that their contribution to TRC can be properly acknowledged on the day. Anyone wishing to attend should email Vicky Hawksley, including their name, role at the college and dates of service, together with contact details, at victoria.hawksley@thomroth.ac.uk.

Further details and instructions for former students who are interested in attending will shortly be appearing on the college and alumni websites.