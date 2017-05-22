South Yorkshire schoolchildren prepare for emergencies

Schoolchildren in Sheffield had a lesson with a difference thanks to a unique new learning programme which aims to help raise awareness and prepare children for emergency situations.

The Danger Squad uses six characters and their sniffer dog, each with a different personality, to increase emergency understanding, awareness, preparedness and response in a fun and engaging way for KS1 learners, aged five to seven.

As part of the brand new initiative, pupils at Intake Primary School on Mansfield Road were given the opportunity to graduate from ‘The Danger Academy,’ using a series of classroom-based learning tools and visual aids.

From car accidents and house fires, to finding weapons, the programme is based on real life experiences – and is designed to teach children to correctly respond to emergency situations, not shy away from the subject.

Lisa Reid, headteacher at Intake Primary School said: “We were delighted to be a part of the pilot for this programme. Not only does it promote a very important message for the children, but it does so in a fun and engaging way that will resonate with the learners.”

Krista Brown, who created and founded The Danger Squad, said: “It is an unfortunate reality that children today could come across any kind of emergency situation, from losing their parents when shopping, to being caught in the middle of a terrorist attack.

“The programme doesn’t use shock tactics, but it does introduce children to some of the emergency situations that they or their peers could face – and how to respond to them in the correct way.

“One of the inspirations behind the development of the programme was a young boy who found a gun in his home. He didn’t know what to do – but with the help of the Danger Squad, our aim is to give children the understanding they need.

“We focus on the role of the emergency services, techniques to help children and their families prepare for an emergency situation and what to do if they come across something unexpected – all supported by a series of short stories which help to bring certain scenarios to life. The response from teachers and learners so far has been excellent.”

The Danger Squad is undergoing a pilot scheme with more than 1,000 pupils across the UK throughout May, before it is made available to all schools from June. The programme is also supported by a series of ten short stories written by Krista herself.

For more information visit www.dangersquad.org.uk.