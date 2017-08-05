Strength in diversity on show

Firth Park Academy chiefs sent in this photograph - taken just before the school holidays.
It features in the school news letter and shows the diversity among pupils at the school.
A school spokesman said: “We are ever so proud of the richly diverse community we work in. We have 47 different Nationalities (if not more) in our school and are so much stronger as a result. We want to set an example to everyone of the value of being open and welcoming to all.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Sheffield Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.