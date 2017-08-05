Strength in diversity on show

Firth Park Academy chiefs sent in this photograph - taken just before the school holidays.

It features in the school news letter and shows the diversity among pupils at the school.

A school spokesman said: “We are ever so proud of the richly diverse community we work in. We have 47 different Nationalities (if not more) in our school and are so much stronger as a result. We want to set an example to everyone of the value of being open and welcoming to all.”