Telegraph Education: Selection is the wrong answer to question of improving Sheffield’s schools

Parents with young children in Sheffield schools may be faced with a dilemma in a few years – will they try and get their children into a grammar school and possibly move house to be near one?

The Government’s Education secretary Justine Greening had a hard task last week as she attempted to sell the idea of grammar schools as a 21st century opportunity that can benefit ‘ordinary working families’.

There are a few naïve people who might buy into the idea, usually those with far too much disposable income, but most people see through it for what it is – a massive con job.

Whether children in this city will get the opportunity to apply to a Sheffield Grammar School is not clear. Sheffield may not be a priority on the government’s radar when it comes to rolling out their much-trumpeted grammar school policy.

But the opportunity to move and be close to a grammar school will, presumably, be an option for some as hundreds are planned across the country. I’m sure there will be one fairly close by.

The last thing this city needs is to have an idealistic secondary school thrust upon us, where eleven-year-old children (for that is what they are, remember) are tested on whether they are bright enough to be accepted and those that don’t make the cut are tossed aside to attend a non-grammar school along with other unprivileged kids.

Some parents go crazy for grammar schools. They pay for private tutors to try and get their kids up to speed for the entrance exam, they move houses to try and be close to them and express genuine ‘end of the world’ disappointment if they don’t get in.

But grammar schools are a false dawn. There is no evidence to suggest they boost social mobility for the few disadvantaged children who are admitted and independent research from all sides of the political spectrum has failed to provide valid reasons as to why this policy should be pursued.

These divisive schools create a two-tier system that should be confined to a forgotten era.

They make social rifts even wider – do not believe any of the hype suggesting this will be good for the disadvantaged in the society.

Currently 18 per cent of children in schools qualify for free school meals.

In grammar schools the total is just three per cent - they are there to help the rich and privileged flourish and will have little impact on those in society desperately in need of help.

But Theresa May and Justine Greening seem obsessed with looking back at the way things were in 1950s Britain through their right-wing, rose-tinted glasses and are singling out grammar schools as the one piece of educational policy that is going to transform our country.

They have got it all wrong about grammar schools and have been told by all kinds of educational bodies, but they are hell-bent on ploughing money into this ideological and widely denounced idiocy at the expense of the normal state schools the majority of our children attend.

When Greening made her speech last week, she used some rather disturbing phrases that show just how out of touch she is with the families of the UK.

The first was ‘selection’. She said she believed selection would pick out the talented youngsters and give them the very best opportunities.

This is entirely the opposite direction in which our country’s education system should be heading.

The aim of education should be to give these opportunities to all of our children, to ensure that all schools are allowing talented youngsters to thrive.

By selecting the cream of the crop to attend grammar schools, you are then by definition condemning the rest of the population to what will soon be seen as a ‘second tier’ of schools – and this is how they were seen in the 1950s.

We have moved away from this system once, and yet the millionaires running the government and the rich Tory voters in the leafy suburbs of the shire counties want us to return to looking after the privileged few.

Then Greening mentioned the ‘ordinary working family’ as those who would benefit from having access to grammar schools.

But just what is an ordinary working family?

When you look into the government figures in more detail, it turns out that an ordinary working family is classed as one where the average household income is around £33,000.

What about the families who are working their socks off and coming away with £25,000 a year?

What about the single parent families where mum or dad works as many hours as they can and are getting by on £18,000 a year?

What about the families who have a single mum with a young child so can’t work and is relying on housing benefit, not sure where the next meal is coming from?

Are these people not worthy of being given the best opportunities in life?

The idea of there being an ‘ordinary working family’ is utter nonsense; the idea of a £33,000 benchmark for those who may benefit from grammar schools is disregarding a huge proportion of the population.

And this is meant to improve things?

Every child should have the right to a top-quality education.

Passing a test in Year 6 should have nothing to do with it.

The drive should be to make all schools excellent.

The principle of creating some schools that are better than the rest, and provide better opportunities, is an abhorrent one that betrays far more people than it benefits.