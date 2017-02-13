The Kashmir conflict examined at Sheffield Hallam University event

A leading international lawyer will discuss the historic conflict between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir region at an upcoming event at Sheffield Hallam University.

Dr Aman Hingorani, a lawyer and mediator in the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Delhi, will discuss the role that international law can play in helping to resolve the conflict over Kashmir at his free event on Monday, February 20.

Dating from the partition of the Indian sub-continent in 1947, the conflict has seen tens of thousands killed, left millions homeless, damaged relations on the sub-continent, given impetus to international terrorism and threatened all-out war between the two countries.

Dr Hingorani’s talk, which is being held in association with Sheffield Hallam’s Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice, is based on his book Unravelling the Kashmir Knot.

The recently published book uses British archives to show the Kashmir issue was the end product of Britain’s ruthless policies to satisfy its geo-political, defence and strategic interests in the Indian subcontinent.

The free talk will take place on Monday 20 February (2pm - 3pm) at Sheffield Hallam’s Heart of the Campus.