Three South Yorkshire music students are causing a stir

Three University Campus Barnsley (UCB) students are using the musical skills and knowledge they are gaining through their studies to cause a stir as the Danny Smart Band.

Vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Danny played solo prior to beginning the BA (Hons) Popular Music course and one became three when Danny was joined by classmates Tom Frost (bass guitar) and Callum Ryan (drums).

The Danny Smart Band play a whole range of music from blues and rock to pop and recently recorded an EP entitled ‘Be With You’ at Old Pig Farm Studios in Sheffield.

The band have been playing at a variety of different venues across the north of England over the past year and recently filmed a video for their song ‘Go, Go, Go’ in Barnsley College’s venue The Electric Theatre, for which UCB tutor Tom Flanagan provided the lighting.

Danny said: “The Popular Music course is helping us further our knowledge as musicians and with people involved with UCB and the music industry.

“I would say the greatest thing about the course is having the use of facilities such as the practice rooms and the Electric Theatre. I love being able to gain professional practice experience using studio equipment which would be impossible to afford otherwise.”

The video for ‘Go, Go, Go’ can be viewed on YouTube at dannysmartmusic.

