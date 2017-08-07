Two of Sheffield’s leading employers sign five-year partnership

Staff skills and job opportunities in the healthcare sector have been given a boost thanks to a new partnership agreement between two of Sheffield’s largest employers.

The Sheffield College and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have officially renewed their partnership for another five years. Under the agreement, the College will train 100 apprentices and 200 healthcare assistants a year, and provide employability courses for staff in non-clinical roles such as portering.

The apprenticeships include business administration, applied science, cleaning and supervision services, health, management and pharmacy. The overall aim is to attract and train the workforce of the future, develop existing staff’s skills, boost career opportunities and increase employee retention. The two organisations have worked in partnership since 2008.

Paul Corcoran, Chief Executive, The Sheffield College, said: “We are delighted to renew our existing partnership with Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for another five years. This is an important step, enabling us to help develop future health and social care skills needs within Sheffield City Region.

He continued: “The Trust is one of the largest and best performing in the NHS, and working with them means we can help transform lives through learning. The continued partnership working also reflects our wider commitment to contribute to our communities and the local economy by delivering relevant, vocational training to adults and young people who want to work in healthcare - one of the largest employment sectors in the city.”

Linda Crofts, Head of Learning and Development, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Our partnership with The Sheffield College goes back nearly 10 years and we are delighted to renew it again. In an environment of increasing health and social care needs in our population, it is more important than ever that we train and educate our support staff to deliver high quality care under the direction of qualified practitioners across all settings. Apprenticeships are a cornerstone of this provision and we look forward to exploring more opportunities to work together developing apprenticeships through the South Yorkshire Regional Excellence Centre and beyond.”

