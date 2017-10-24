VIDEO: Sheffield school kids get acting in bid for £25,000 to support outdoor learning

Children from a primary school in Chapeltown have taken to the small screen in a bid to win £25,000 to improve their outdoor learning space.

Windmill Hill Primary School has been shortlisted for an Aviva Community Fund grant of £25,000 thanks to the film that features a number of the pupils talking about what they’d love to have in their playground if they won the funding. The race is now on to gather as many votes as possible.

Mrs Grantham, Head Teacher at Windmill Hill Primary School said: “We are so delighted that we have been shortlisted for the opportunity to win the money that would make a fantastic difference to the outdoor learning environment at our school. Our children are wonderful, you only have to watch our bid video to see that, and we would love for them to be able to enjoy more opportunities to learn outdoors, such as new vegetable patches and outdoor classrooms. We hope all of the local community will rally behind us and give us their votes.”

To watch the video and to vote for Windmill Hill Primary School Click here