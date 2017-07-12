El Paso’s annual ‘thank you’ is another Macmillan success

Macmillan fundraiser John Burkhill, and the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, have helped Cumberland Street’s El Paso raise a bumper amount for charity.

Kind-hearted customers raised £908.27 for Macmillan at the restaurant’s now annual birthday bash.

John Burkhill, otherwise known as the ‘Mad Man With The Pram,’ was on fundraising duties throughout the night and signed copies of his best-selling book, ‘Distance No Object: Sheffield’s Man with the Pram.’

John Burkhill said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of El Paso and their customers – it was a brilliant night once again.”

The evening also enjoyed additional live Latin music from Los Lads.

El Paso’s Nasir Iqbal said: “Our annual birthday celebration has been our way of thanking our loyal customers and raising money for a good cause.

“I lost my mum to cancer and I’ll always be grateful to the Macmillan nurses for the care they gave.

“I’m glad the money raised at our night will go to help fund care for others.”

El Paso originally occupied much smaller premises next door, but the decision was made to transform the former Moorfoot Tavern into what has now become their new-look thriving eatery, which opened in January 2014.

El Paso is situated at 8-10 Cumberland Street, Sheffield S1 4PT. Visit www.elpasorestaurant.co.uk for details.