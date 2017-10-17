Elderly Sheffield woman left shaken after burglary in own home

An elderly Sheffield woman was left badly shaken after burglars sneaked into her home while she was in the living room and stole numerous belongings.

The 81-year-old was in the lounge of her home in Skelton Way, Woodhouse, when she heard a noise coming from upstairs on Monday, October 9, at 5pm.

She discovered a man in her bedroom who then slammed the door shut and escaped out of a window.

A quantity of cash, her bankcard and some jewellery were taken.

Police have now issued a picture of a necklace that was stolen in the hope that anyone who may have seen it comes forward with information.

Detective sergeant Matthew Penn said: “We’re hoping that by sharing a photo of one of the necklaces taken during the burglary, it will jog someone’s memory.

“While the victim – an elderly woman in her 80s – was not injured, she was left very shaken and upset and did end up requiring hospital treatment.

“Witnesses report seeing a white man of average build wearing a green tracksuit in the area at the time of the burglary and we’re keen to trace this individual, as he could hold important information.

“If you live locally and remember anything that could help us identify the person responsible for this burglary, please get in touch with police.

“Have you seen a necklace like the one pictured for sale in the last week? Have you come into contact with this necklace at all? We’d also like to hear from you.”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 808 of 9 October 2017.