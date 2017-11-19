Electrical fault causes blaze at South Yorkshire call centre

An electrical fault sparked a blaze at a call centre in South Yorkshire.
Firefighters said there was an issue with equipment in the boiler room which caused smoke to fill part of the Capita building in Manvers, Rotherham.
The fire was out on arrival when crews from Rotherham, Dearne and Cudworth stations arrived at 8pm yesterday.
There was no staff present and only security staff were there. Nobody was injured.
