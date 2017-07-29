Emergency services called out to chip pan fire in Sheffield

Have your say

Emergency services were called out to a kitchen fire in Sheffield.

The blaze broke out around 8pm on Heavygate Lane in Crookesmoor on Friday night.

Two crews from Central and one from Rivelin fire stations attended the 'small kitchen fire' where a chip pan had caught ablaze.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said a man in his 20s managed to put out the blaze himself but had to treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics at the scene.

He did not go to hospital.