Bank Holiday weather: More thunderstorms could strike Yorkshire

Things are cooling down after the blistering hot sunshine pushed temperatures close to 30C on Saturday.

Today is expected to be breezier with the odd shower making things feel much fresher. Sunny spells will help push temperatures to around 21C.

We could then be set for more thunderstorms tonight with the downpours lasting into Monday morning.

This is the full Met Office forecast for Yorkshire:

Today:

A rather cloudy and breezy morning is expected. However winds will ease through the afternoon, and with a few sunny spells developing it will feel rather warm. One or two showers are possible, but most places should stay dry. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight:

A few clear spells are possible at first, but soon turning cloudy. Outbreaks of rain are then likely to soon spread north, perhaps turning heavy at times, with thunder possible. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Monday:

Overnight rain will continue through the morning, heavy at times, and only gradually clearing north later in the day. Staying rather cloudy. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Mostly dry with sunny spells Tuesday, but perhaps cloudier with some showers later. Largely fine Wednesday and Thursday, with light winds, sunny spells and feeling warm, but perhaps isolated showers.