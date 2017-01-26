Endcliffe birch is Cocker’s favourite

Jarvis Cocker named a birch in Endcliffe Park as his favourite Sheffield tree when a competition was launched by campaigners opposing felling across the city.

The Pulp frontman and broadcaster is supporting a contest called Great Trees of Sheffield 2017. He nominated a large weeping birch in the park, nicknaming it ‘the bowl cut’ because ‘it looks like bad hair’.

Jarvis’s bandmates, drummer Nick Banks and Richard Hawley, who joined Pulp as a touring member, are also backing the competition, organised by environmentalist Rob McBride.

Hawley said: “It boils down to something really simple, do you like breathing? What we exhale they inhale and what we inhale they exhale. The end.”

Pulp released a single in 2001 called The Trees, and toured forests in the UK a year later to promote the song’s parent album, We Love Life.

This week the council defended its reluctance to disclose an unredacted version of its contract with Amey, the firm which is leading the tree replacement programme as part of the Streets Ahead highways scheme.

A spokeswoman said the document ran to more than 7,000 pages and that commercially sensitive information had been protected.

The council also started work this week on creating ‘urban woodlands’ by planting 7,500 trees.

The authority is working with the Trees for Cities organisation to develop sites in three parks in the south-east of the city - Kenninghall Bank, Fox Lane Recreation Ground and Pipworth Recreation Ground. Hundreds more trees - including more mature heavy standards - will be planted across the city, the council said, as part of its usual community forestry programme.