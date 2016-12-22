Everly festive brothers with a family-friendly twist

The Everly Pregnant Brothers were on fire last weekend: after a last-minute dash to the Channel 4 studios on London’s South Bank, Sheffield’s own ukulele chart band turned up for their annual family-friendly slot at Ecclesall Woods.

“We like to play here because a lot of people would like to bring their kids to see us but they can’t because our language is usually a bit rough,” said TV heartthrob and lead singer Shaun Doane.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers at the Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods Sun 18th Dec

So for the last four years, the Everlys have made lyrical adjustments to suit five-, eight- and 80-year-olds at a secret performance at the Woodland Discovery Centre off Abbey Lane.

“We try to take care to use different words,” said Shaun. “We can say poo, and I think we’ve got away with chuff in the past.”

The timing of the Sunday morning showcase was moved due to the band’s sudden call to appear on Friday’s Last Leg show in London to promote their charity single Chip Pan to the world.

All profits from the single go to Shelter and Age UK, and the band are also keen to promote the work by the Fire Brigade and other emergency services.

“We want everyone to support the single and get South Yorkshire near the top of the charts at Christmas, and for us it’s also remembering all those people in the emergency services who are working for us over Christmas keeping everyone else safe.”

Sheffield Council woodlands officer Jon Dallow said: “Christmas is for friends and family, and the Everly Pregnant Brothers are part of that family of people who make Ecclesall Woods what it is. We are lucky to work with amazing volunteers, trusts, businesses and friends groups who together share a passion for Sheffield’s woodlands and the outdoor city.

“As well as liking Christmas we are all united by a desire to try to do good for Sheffield, the city we live in. And I think the Everlys like the brandy we put in their coffee too.”

So after a finale including a festive singalong version of Me Chip Pan’s On Fire (Me Tinsel’s on Fire) the band retired to check on their latest chart status.

“We were amazed Chip Pan got to number 15 in the charts so quickly, and if we get in the top 10 we’d be over the moon,” said Shaun.

“We’re 60 ahead of Cruz Beckham at the moment, so if nothing else, we might be making an 11-year-old millionaire very unhappy.”