Exclusive: Sheffield care home set for closure following THIRD 'Inadequate' rating from Government inspectors

A Sheffield care home is set to close following a third 'Inadequate' rating in a row by Government inspectors.

The shocking findings set out by the Care Quality Commission revealed reports of ‘institutional abuse’ at Carrwood House in Pitsmoor by two members of staff against a resident.

The home’s manager told inspectors the staff were disciplined but neither files relating to the employees in question contained details of a complete investigation taking place.

Inspectors also found no evidence that the allegations from the home were passed onto Sheffield Council.

But a spokesman for the home said ‘none of the claims of abuse were proven’ and cited problems with the care funding formula for the closure.

The Star understands residents are being moved out of the home by June 16.

Since the last inspection the CQC has raised ‘two safeguarding concerns’ with Sheffield Council. These were regarding concerns raised by whistle-blowers about low staffing levels, lack of heating, the gas cooker not working, and alleged mismanagement of people’s finances.

At the time of the latest inspection, one of the concerns had been investigated to conclusion and ‘institutional abuse and neglect were substantiated’ at a case conference.

The report said the home only had two members of care staff working from 8am to 8pm and one care worker on the 8pm to 8am shift. Inspectors said the low staffing levels were ‘financially driven’.

The home, which has been rated as ‘inadequate’ since December 2014, was found to be in breach of the Health and Social Care Act on nine occasions.

A CQC spokesman said: “Prior to this inspection on 30 and 31 March 2017, the local authority made us aware of a number of notifiable incidents at Carrwood House. These included an incident when the police needed to be called, a fire at the premises, several allegations of abuse, and changes to management.

“We asked the manager about this and they told us they were not aware these types of events needed to be reported to the CQC or that there were specific forms to be completed and submitted for each of these types of events.”

A spokesman from Sheffield Council said: “After the Care Quality Commission revoked the registration of Carrwood House to operate as a residential care home, we have been working with the remaining residents and their families to help them move into alternative placements.”

A spokesman for the home confirmed the closure, adding: “We are working with the NHS and Sheffield City Council to rehome our residents.”

“We are sad we are having to close and we maintain the staff who worked at Carrwood House have maintained a high level of professional conduct and have been very dedicated to their jobs.”

