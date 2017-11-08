Exhibition of pupils' work showcases 'exciting and revamped' curriculum at Sheffield school

Children at a Sheffield school have showcased their work after discovering about the diverse community where they live.

Pupils at Byron Wood Academy, in Burgreave, spent last half term learning about the history and society of Sheffield.

Pupil Maram Mohser with her work

To mark the end of the topic they put on an exhibition for parents and community leaders to showcase their writing and artwork.

Executive principal Satadru Ashton said the exhibition had also been a chance to showcase the school's exciting and revamped curriculum.

She said: "We felt that it was important that our school, which draws from a wide range of communities - we now have 28 different languages spoken with children from all over the world - comes together to appreciate and understand the area and society that they are part of.

"By learning about the history and development of their city, we hope to foster pride and a sense of belonging, as well as showing the children how much they now have in common.

Mason Copeland, nine, and Jean Spencer at the exhibition

"The work that the children have produced has been extremely exciting, with lots of practical lessons and collaborative work developing the social skills that will stand them in good stead in the future.

"We have also been sure to set high expectations, with the children producing many extended pieces of writing.

"Having concrete experience reinforcing their understanding has ensured that all of the children have been able to succeed and make great progress."

The exhibition featured artwork about the topic and artwork done in the style of a Sheffield artist.

Sami Shafaqat, six, with his work

There was also a short play from the after-school drama club, demonstrations and the whole school sang a Sheffield song.

A small group of children had also been learning their own traditional Yorkshire Longsword dance, which they performed at the event.