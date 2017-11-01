'Extensive damage' caused in Sheffield street arson attack

Arsonists set fire to a vehicle parked on a Sheffield street.

Police said extensive damage was caused to the blue Nissan Qashqai on Rufford Rise, Beighton, on Monday, October 30, at 9pm.

A force spokesperson aid: "Extensive damage was caused to the car in the incident and an investigation is currently ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that may be able to assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 1061 of October 30."