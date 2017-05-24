Facebook detectives help trace Sheffield boxing promoter's stolen car - WITH CCTV

A Sheffield boxing promoter has been reunited with his stolen BMW after his Facebook friends turned amateur detective and helped him to track it down.

Dennis Hobson's black BMW 530 was traced around 27 hours after it was stolen at around 5am on Tuesday morning, after his online plea for help was shared more than 3,000 times.

Dennis Hobson (left) is appealing for help to trace the people who broke into his property and stole his car at 5am on Tuesday morning

Mr Hobson's public appeal on Facebook included CCTV footage of the incident, which showed two men dressed in dark clothes and motorcycle helmets break into the grounds of his Ridgeway property and drive off in his BMW after forcing the mechanism on his electric gates.

At around 11am on Wednesday one of the people who had seen Mr Hobson's appeal, which included the offer of a 'substantial reward,' helped him to trace it to Leighton Road in Gleadless where it had been abandoned.

The car was abandoned a short distance from Mr Hobson's gym - the Sheffield Boxing Centre in Gleadless Townend.

"The people who helped me find it are lovely people, and I've looked after them.

Can you help police trace these men?

"It just shows you the power of Facebook and the community spirit there is on there," said Mr Hobson.

He added: "Be nice to people and they'll want to help you, that's what happened here.

"What I want to know is how they managed to get the keys, to get into it.

"I think they must have been watching the house, because we were away when it happened and there's usually always someone at the house."

More than 3,000 people shared the post on Dennis' Facebook appealing for help to trace his stolen car

Mr Hobson said he is still keen to catch the burglars, and is urging members of the public to pass on any information they have to the police.

He said: "I want them to be caught, because it's alright for me because I'm so popular and people were able to help me find it! But this could easily happen to anyone, so they need to be caught."

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We would urge anyone who recognises the two men shown in the CCTV to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“If you recognise them, or have any information that could help with our inquiry, please call on 101 and quote reference 17000216725.

Can you help police trace this man?

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity or vehicles in the area before the theft took place.”